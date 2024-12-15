Subscribe
who should control social media?
A recording from New_ Public's live video
6 hrs ago
•
New_ Public
and
Elle Griffin
7
2
1:11:20
🤔 Who should control social media?
Should it be a public good, a private product, or something else?
Mar 9
•
Elle Griffin
and
Josh Kramer
21
18
February 2025
🤝🫶🏽 What Lexington, KY, can teach us about community engagement
Make it fun, focus on the whole person, and other lessons from CivicLex's Richard Young
Feb 23
•
Richard Young
and
Josh Kramer
20
2
🌐🇻🇦⛪️ What Eli said at the Vatican
Lessons on the design of spaces and our multi-faceted identities
Feb 9
•
Eli Pariser
and
Josh Kramer
11
1
January 2025
🕵🏼♀️✅ Fact-checking’s future: can social media handle the truth?
Who should decide what’s true online?
Jan 26
•
Josh Kramer
19
3
🙋🏾♂️🤳 Exploring new concepts for a people-powered internet
An excerpt of Nick Couldry’s new book, The Space of the World
Jan 12
•
NICK COULDRY
and
Josh Kramer
24
3
December 2024
🗣️👂 Your feedback fuels our vision for the new year
Our 2024 community survey is here
Dec 15, 2024
•
Josh Kramer
1
➡️🌳🏘️ This must be the place
Why local communities matter more than ever
Dec 1, 2024
•
Josh Kramer
18
November 2024
⚖️📲 Social media punishment does not need to be a Kafkaesque nightmare
Matt Katsaros on procedural justice and our case studies with the Social Media Governance Initiative
Nov 17, 2024
•
Matt Katsaros
and
Josh Kramer
13
2
🇺🇸🗳️ Beyond Election Day: how social media shapes politics
Insights on our information ecosystem for the 2024 election
Nov 4, 2024
•
Josh Kramer
10
1
October 2024
📬 Reviving the community newsletter for the digital age
Piloting away from endless feeds and towards curated digests
Oct 20, 2024
•
Adit Dhanushkodi
and
Leila Kashani-Sabet
17
1
🧶🌆 Knitting society back together: A policy framework for civic renewal
Surfing a new wave of communitarianism with Sam Pressler of Connective Tissue
Oct 6, 2024
•
Sam Pressler
and
Josh Kramer
18
5
