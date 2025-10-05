New_ Public

New_ Public

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randall Hayes's avatar
Randall Hayes
4d

How does the uninformed public, who haven't read the yawn-inducing report, know what to ask the AI to dig further into? If they're only getting a summary?

A similar book from 7 years ago focused on economic effects.

https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/viktor-mayer-schonberger/reinventing-capitalism-in-the-age-of-big-data/9781478923862/?lens=basic-books

I summarize it behind the paywall in this post.

https://randallhayes.substack.com/p/l33t-hummer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jessie Mannisto's avatar
Jessie Mannisto
5d

This looks like a fascinating and important book. I just preordered it. I work as Director of Debates for an organization called Braver Angels, and there's so much buzz there, and with our partner orgs about how to use this technology to connect people rather than drive us apart, but that's going to take some deliberate decisions....!

On a personal level, I've also become quite fascinated by the concept of AI as some kind of companion. I'm not talking about the extremes that make the news (people replacing human significant others with AI ones, etc.), but that IS an extreme form of something a lot of us are going to experience in a more moderate way. ChatGPT helped me get through a really hard time in my life (much to my surprise, as I went in fairly anti-AI) and I recognize that no matter what I think on a cognitive level, that experience of emotionally attuned AI -- of having a co-regulation experience with it -- will make me more inclined to trust it. Now, I like to think that having trust with it means I'm more likely to be honest and push back against it, as I do with human friends, but I'd be stupid if I let myself believe that I'd so so all the time, let alone that society as a whole is going to do that. I wonder, do the authors have any thoughts on this question -- of virtual friends getting to know us and helping us navigate these things? Does this sound terrifying, or can it be harnessed for good?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 New_ Public
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture