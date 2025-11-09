Join us for our upcoming virtual event on 11/20 at 4pm EST / 1pm PST, where Co-Founder Talia Stroud will be presenting essential insights for anyone thinking about local communities.

Tell us what you think

Just a quick one today, with a simple ask: please take our survey on the future of the internet.

New_ Public Co-Director Eli Pariser is leading a project on AI & the Future of Digital Conversation, and he’s looking for your thoughts and input.

After all, who knows the niche, innovative stuff happening online better than you, our readers?

We’re doing a structured scan of digital trends at the intersection of AI and social interaction, and we’ll synthesize that into a report we’ll share early next year.

We really value your opinions and observations. We’re starting to experiment with new ways to open up the conversation, including short pulses like this and chances to engage with digital tools built by our team.

If you have 5-10 minutes, we really appreciate it.

Thanks,

– Josh Kramer, Head of Editorial, New_ Public

Take the survey