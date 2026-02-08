New_ Public

Alice Jo
7d

Thank you for this piece. I think YouTube and other social media platforms do serve as genuinely amazing creative outlets and memory archives that we keep going back to in search of who we are, how we can be different, who we want to be like and with. I hope we can preserve the best of it and truly make it safe and welcoming for all to enjoy.

Daveed Benjamin's avatar
Daveed Benjamin
7dEdited

Hi Jessica!

I totally get it. I have found myself seeking out ambient jungle sounds or chimes, some of which had that beauty you described in the comment section.

Another beautiful – in a totally different way – thing unfolding on YouTube is how investigation itself is becoming public again. Podcasters working alongside their audiences, are collaboratively questioning narratives, tracing evidence, and comparing notes in the open. A lot of the action and collaboration is also happening in the comments. The YouTube comments are much more congenial than on X.

It’s messy, imperfect, but alive. A kind of open-source investigation that doesn’t wait for institutions to tell it what’s allowed to be seen. Reality collapse and narrative control is dissipating on the screen and in the comment section.

The movement is being called the Decentralized Intelligence Agency as coined by Candace Owens. Many of the De-CIA are pouring through the E files and still tracking down lies around the Charlie Kirk assassination. None of them believe the Trump administration's lone gunman story.

This, too, feels like something new and worthwhile taking shape.

