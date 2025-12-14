New_ Public

Jules
Jules
1d

Hi Deepti, this is 100% spot on - especially the point about how most social products optimise for visibility and activity, not for the quality of human connection. We’re very aligned on that diagnosis. Agree with you that the future isn’t more social content, it’s systems that quietly help us maintain the relationships that already matter. Appreciate you articulating this so clearly. At Village we're experimenting with a social that puts humans and human-human connections at first and it's interesting to observe behavior when polarizing and addictive factors are out of the picture. We see real user engagement, leading to actual human connection inside or outside the app. Success isn’t time spent in the app, it’s whether you checked in, followed up, or showed care offline. Would love to have a chat and hear your take on our observations so far!

Shiftshapr
1d

Hey Deepti, I totally agree with you analysis and am interested to see Roundabout when it comes into the public sphere. I am also wondering if you have thought about how we might build applications that operate in layers above the webpage. For example, imagine a Roundabout sidebar above every webpage. I am working on an overlay substrate that would enable any application to operate above webpages. That way, the web page is the start of the conversation.

