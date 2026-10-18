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Scott Tuffiash
Oct 18

Anyone from New Public able to speak to high school seniors researching about AI usage and a positive vision for the future? In person would be best (we're in Pittsburgh) but we can certainly go through Meet as well. There are at least 5 seniors across three AI and Ethics classes that chose a core research question about AI sustainability or implementation and where it can be beneficial, which fits your mission 100%

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