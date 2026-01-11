New_ Public

New_ Public

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Whitelaw's avatar
Ben Whitelaw
4d

It's testament to this piece that the comments from New_ Public readers are the most interesting part of this article! (at least to me)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
7d

A fine reflection of a much-maligned space. Personal pride compels me to point out that the three examples of commenting renaissance - WIRED, WaPo, FT - are all powered by the open source Coral platform that I led for a decade.

Reply
Share
3 replies by New_ Public and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 New_ Public · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture