who should control social media?

Share this postNew_ Publicwho should control social media?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2Share this postNew_ Publicwho should control social media?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22who should control social media?A recording from New_ Public's live videoNew_ Public and Elle GriffinMar 11, 20252Share this postNew_ Publicwho should control social media?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22ShareTranscriptThank you Jerry Weinstein, Kevin Triplett, Alexis, Cristina Velez Vieira, Kate O’Brien, and many others for tuning into my live video with Elle Griffin! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from New_ Public in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postNew_ Publicwho should control social media?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew_ PublicSubscribeAuthorsNew_ PublicElle Griffin
Share this post