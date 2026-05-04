New_ Public

New_ Public

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The Heir's Path's avatar
The Heir's Path
4d

The proximity piece is what most digital community efforts miss. Neighbors sharing resources isn’t just generosity. It’s infrastructure that compounds when the people involved share geography, not just interests. Physical closeness creates a different kind of accountability.

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LAnd's avatar
LAnd
4d

Can't wait for my own community. Especially as we moved here a few years ago but we're in and out of state for the first two years when we moved here. And there's so many small businesses here it's almost too many. 😆

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