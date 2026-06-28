Welcome back to New_ Public’s Bulletin Board, where we share the best of what the prosocial internet has to offer and build connections between our readers.

This month’s Bulletin Board is a healthy mix of what’s new on the prosocial web (a new community moderation feature, the Pope’s IRL thoughts on AI) and a bit of nostalgia (taking the AI out of your Google search, retro tech archives).

Announcements and events

New_ Public Co-Director Eli Pariser recently joined Ben Smith and Max Tani in conversation on Semafor’s Mixed Signals podcast. Their conversation ranged across the decline of feed-based social media, the threat AI poses to summarizable news content, the difficulty of distinguishing AI from human-generated writing, and the potential for more decentralized, community-driven digital spaces to emerge in the post-feed era.

“Where are AI agents going to interrupt the town square and where are they not?” Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic and host of The Most Interesting Thing in AI podcast, and Eli explore what will remain social in the AI era, Eli’s previous work with Upworthy and filter bubbles, and what social media that isn’t engagement-maxxing can look like.

July 8-12 | The open social web is broad and only growing 🌱If you can get to Berlin next month, check out DWeb Camp to gather with builders actively pursuing alternatives to Big Tech social media! This year’s theme is “Root Systems.”

If you know of any prosocial, tech-adjacent events that you want to share with the New_ Public community, reach out to us through our contact form!

Links I would Slack you

Michael Foster, Director of the Newsmast Foundation in London, Grand Prize winners of our Open Social Awards, calls on the open social web to connect existing community spaces — aka, let’s build with community leaders and the strong foundations they’ve cultivated.

For those still meaning to read Pope Leo’s Magnifica Humanitas on artificial intelligence: Hugging Face created an annotated version of the encyclical to help contextualize this substantial text, linking to relevant peer-reviewed papers and books on AI!

Open Alternative is a massive directory of open source (aka free, collaborative and secure!) alternatives to popular software for nearly everything, from messaging and collaboration tools to AI software, by way of The Conscious Citizens’ resource library.

AI is currently in its “Wonder Bread” era:

The more you know

New_ Public’s Josh Kramer, Head of Editorial, on how search is changing forever:

In May, Google announced that their AI Overviews — that AI summary at the top of your search results — has “over 2.5 billion monthly active users.” Even if people have mixed feelings about this feature, a lot of them are using it. What does this mean for you, trying to find what you need? And what does it mean for people and groups that rely on Search for referral traffic? Google seems committed to turning Search, a mainstay of the internet for over two decades, into something far more agentic. If you explored our recent research on how AI is changing the internet, this will seem familiar, even expected. But while some change is inevitable, we don’t have to accept Big Tech’s vision on their terms. Bigger solutions towards making sure that the AI-mediated internet is prosocial and public-spirited are complex and will require time and coordination. But in the meantime, in this awkward transitional era, you still have options and agency. Want to use and support a search engine that’s based outside the U.S., or not going all in on AI? Here are some ideas. Or, if you want to use Google without AI Overview, here are some suggestions.

Poll

Speaking of AI, in Eli’s recent speech at the Vatican, he argues that AI tools themselves are capable of being parasitic or prosocial:

Many of the worst, parasitic outcomes with AI – replacing your friends, your therapist, your sense of reality – are not baked into AI, they’re decisions made at the very end of the training process. The business models, and the economic incentives, are not locked in yet. Sycophancy and antisocial incentives aren’t the cake, they’re the frosting.

Do you agree? We want to hear from you. We know that AI is a divisive and emotionally complex topic. We’re grateful for your answers in the poll below, and for respectfully replying in comments with thoughts or questions:

Prosocial career growth

For those looking for a career pivot, support, and aligned community, She Shapes Digital is a cohort-based 5-week mentorship for women aspiring to work in responsible tech, digital rights, AI governance, and civic tech. The program was founded by two social impact tech professionals who met while working at the United Nations. They’re excited to welcome the next cohort of women seeking community, mentorship, and coaching in their social impact tech career:

As layoffs and the cultural backlash are hitting women worldwide hard, we are very driven to share with communities our offer. Our course covers confidence building, career clarity coaching and community building. You can find our website here: https://www.sheshapesdigital.com/

Check out their website to sign up for the next cohort cycle. Scholarship options are also available.

And as always, you can always share opportunities like this as well as requests for support in our contact form.

New_ Thing to try

We love to experiment and learn about new things. This New_ Thing to try comes from New_ Public’s Abby Bajuniemi, Staff Researcher for Public Spaces Incubator:

In early June, Substack announced Reply Rules, a feature that gives authors a way to enforce their desired community norms in the comments of their posts and newsletters. Rather than relying on the platform’s rules, the feature allows authors to write rules in regular, conversational language, for their subscribers to follow in replies. “The system,” presumably powered by an LLM, uses those rules and also “learns” what an author tends to hide and then attempts to preemptively hide similar posts. What’s really great about this is that it allows authors control over how they shape the community they’re building. One-size-fits-all moderation guidelines don’t always work for every community, especially when those communities use what linguistics professors like me call “reclamation,” terms and phrases that, from someone outside of the community, would be considered slurs or vulgar language. But when used for reclamation within the community, this language works as community bonding, as empowerment. I have optimism that Reply Rules will work well to hide obvious abuse, but I am less confident it will do a good job hiding posts that are covertly or subtly abusive, and I wonder about how it will deal with useful or desirable reclamation behaviors.

Digital Delight

Has this ever happened to you: You check your PC from 2011 in search of a fake Super Mario 64 tutorial video that has been considered lost or hard-to-find, and not only do you find the video, but you also find that your hard drive has over 5,000 archived YouTube videos from 16 years ago thanks to a browser glitch!!

This is the story of Lost Media Wiki user Peter, and now the digital magazine Etheria is excitedly asking folks to check their old computers to help source missing pieces of internet history.

And in the same vein of lost media, here’s a collection of screenshots of retro software perfect for your digital scrapbook.

Screen capture from typewritten.org/Media : Acorn Archimedes A310 — Arthur 0.30 Desktop, with sample desk accessories running. The red window frame doesn’t indicate the active window, but rather that there is unsaved data in the Note-Pad desk accessory.

Signing off with a truly full-circle moment: my boss’ research on agentic interfaces being used to create AI-generated punk metal music 🤖🤘

— Nina Joung