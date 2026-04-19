Welcome back to New_ Public’s Bulletin Board, where we share the best of what the prosocial internet has to offer and build connections between our readers.

From inspiring talks about cheese to community gatherings around the world, many of this month’s gems were brought to us by readers, team members, and friends of New_ Public.

The month’s edition was put together by New_ Public’s Social Media Fellow, Nina Joung. Thanks Nina!

Reminder that you can share a request or update in the comments section or use our contact form.

–Josh Kramer, Head of Editorial, New_ Public

Announcements and events

Learn more about the Open Social Awards .

Links I would Slack you

Author Nate Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight, shows how engagement-hacking has basically de-evolved social media spaces. He reflects on the “peak eras” of platforms like Facebook and X, and how engagement-hacking has led to incredibly unhealthy online ecosystems.

Social media researcher Jonathan Stray shares promising results from the Prosocial Ranking Challenge, an open competition that encouraged the creation of better social media algorithms. Two of the five algorithms that were tested showed statistically significant depolarization effects.

Word from the web

We highly recommend this talk from Blaine Cook, Principal Software Engineer for Roundabout. (Blaine also built this web tool to host the recordings, transcripts, and an index. That’s the Open Web for ya!) At this year’s ATmosphere Conference, Blaine spoke about Roundabout, cheese, and ecological computing:

If a single centralized approach can’t preserve the diversity of cheese, one of the simplest living systems that we know how to cultivate, then consider what we attempted over the last 20 years with human culture. The first generation of the social web tried to pasteurize human culture. And the thing that I want us to reckon with is not just that it failed, it is that it could not have succeeded … because the architecture made it structurally impossible to preserve the thing that it was trying to protect.

Designs to Know

Every now and then, we highlight the research coming out of the Prosocial Design Network, a major resource for digital design practices that has shaped New_ Public’s work. Recently, they added a new intervention to their library: Quality Scores.

Audrey Hingle, Comms and Community Lead at Prosocial Design Network and Editor-in-Chief of Internet Exchange, shares with the New_ Public team:

Social media platforms almost all use popularity signals alongside content – number of likes, reposts etc. – which can amplify and increase engagement with divisive and otherwise unhealthy posts. A new survey experiment suggests a way that platform can counter that negative effect of popularity cues by also including a quality score. In the study, participants who saw quality scores next to popularity cues were more likely to say they’d repost more prosocial content (judged by an LLM). We give the intervention a “tentative” rating for now, but see it as a promising approach worthy of testing in more naturalistic settings.

A connection is made

Let’s see if we can make a connection within our larger community! This latest call for support comes from Jennifer at Govdirectory, a “crowdsourced and fact checked directory of official governmental online accounts and services.”

Help improve your local government directory as an individual contributor or leader in your community. We are particularly seeking volunteers to add data about U.S. states. Connect to the project by adding your Wikipedia username to the list of participants. If you don’t have a username yet, you can create an account here. You’re also welcome to join an online Collab Hour, held weekly at 8PM Thursday and 9AM Friday (EDT), to learn more.

If you have a request to share in the next Bulletin Board, let us know using the New_ Public contact form or replying to this email. In last month’s newsletter, we got over a dozen people reaching out to Aaron Bear Berger. (Thank you to everyone who did!)

Digital Delight

Rich Speeney and Tyler Heath are two friends offering anyone $50 to host a pizza party for their friends or neighbors through their super simple website, wednesdaynightpizzaclub.com

While experimenting to find the best way to encourage people to gather, Rich and Tyler realized that a lot of barriers could be resolved by keeping the purpose “stupidly simple.” Read here about their eight year journey to Wednesday Night Pizza Club, a great example of a prosocial design process in action.

Let us know if you end up joining the 🍕 Club, and thank you, Tyler, for sharing this with us!

Scheming ways to embarrass my brother at his doctoral ceremony,

– Nina Joung, Social Media Fellow, New_ Public