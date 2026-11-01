Chicago Public Media is hiring a Community Stewards Lead to work with stewards and build chicago.com’s stewardship program

Welcome back to New_ Public’s Bulletin Board, where we share what we find useful, impactful, and interesting on the prosocial internet for our global community: technologists, builders, funders, designers, engineers, researchers, community leaders, and anyone else who wants to make the web more public-spirited and healthy. ✨

This month, we’re excited to introduce you to New_ Public’s first Entrepreneurs in Residence, how AI might be useful in filling out your ballot (for those voting in the upcoming U.S. midterms, check where your polling site is here), and some fellowship opportunities!

Announcements and events

We’re excited to announce New_ Public’s first Entrepreneurs in Residence: We had over 600 applicants (!) and as a result, we decided to choose three residents, not two as we originally intended. They have twelve weeks to reach conviction and clarity on their hunch for new social technology: a tool or product that we hope will be useful, helpful, and fun for many, many people. Here they are:

Matt Thompson is a journalist, event organizer, and community convener. He co-organized Spark Camp, and he sits on the board of the Texas Tribune. He’s wrapping up a five-year project at The New York Times examining progress on complex, global topics. Matt is now exploring how technology can help neighbors not just find local happenings, but create them together.

Cassandra Lee is a designer and researcher building on work she started at the MIT Center for Constructive Communication, where she designed games and immersive experiences to support healthier conversation dynamics. Last spring she co-founded The Hearth, a cooperative social club in Boston, and she is currently exploring how to design tools that bridge digital and in-person community ecosystems.

Lucas Brown has built eight technology platforms over 22 years, working within the federal government to streamline grants, use technology to advance equity, and much more. Lucas, a Rhodes scholar, is tackling one of the biggest barriers to a more open, cooperative internet: tools that are just too hard for newcomers to join and use.

In case you missed it … For the second year running, New_ Public Co-director Eli Pariser takes us inside The Curve, the Golden Gate Institute for AI’s annual gathering of the top AI researchers, safety activists, politicians, journalists, and more. It’s an exclusive look into the world of people who are shaping this rapidly-changing, global technology.

November 1 (TODAY!) | Apply for the Generator Residency, a three-month program for AI safety generalists in Berkeley from January-April 2027. Residents get $8,500 per month to explore projects that bring more people into the world of AI safety. ⏰

November 4 | Content creators, builders, and fans of the open social web: the Fediverse needs YOUR help! The Social Web Foundation is offering grants up to $20k for developer/creator teams creating content for the ActivityPub ecosystem. Even if you’re a creator unfamiliar with the Fediverse or a developer without a content partner, consider applying and reaching out to SWF with questions. 🤝

November 22 | The Internet Society Fellowship Program is offering a ten-month fellowship as well as a stipend of up to $5,000, mentorship, and expert engagement opportunities in support of a proposed project in one of three tracks: Internet Policy and Mobilization, Internet Connectivity, and Internet Safety and Security. 🌐

Links I would Slack you

So much of our work revolves around stewardship, which has a lot in common with being a gracious host. Lura Forcum says that it’s okay if your house isn’t perfectly tidy — host the potluck, anyway! She writes for Flourishing Neighborhoods that it’s time we start lowering the bar of hosting to a more approachable level, because if you’re seeking a gathering, that’s already one of the main requirements to make it happen. 🫶

A helpful reminder that New_ Public collects digital spaces like they’re pokemon: Proudly displayed in our Digital Spaces Directory, prosocial spaces are added to this list for those “interested in studying, building, stewarding, or simply using digital social platforms.” So do whatever the opposite of doomscrolling is and meander through this list of digital products and tools trying make their corner of the web a little nicer and more human. 🌱

Librarian Hana Lee Goldin, aka “your personal librarian for the AI age,” offers a guide for how to collaboratively work with AI and prepare yourself to vote, especially for those voting in the upcoming midterm elections. She goes in-depth, providing step-by-step prompts for each stage of the decision making process — from identifying your values, to assessing donors’ impact on a candidate, to translating ballot measures into accessible language!

The Prosocial Design Network library team researches and validates evidence-based designs for healthy online spaces. Here are seven alternative, prosocial approaches to social media feeds.

The more you know

The People’s AI Assembly, co-hosted by the AI Now Institute and More Perfect Union, took place late last month in NYC — bringing together organizers, cultural figures, and policymakers with the goal of creating a tech movement that “empowers working people, enriches our communities, and enhances our collective well-being.”

Comedian, advocate, and (self-proclaimed) AI fearful-avoidant Ilana Glazer interviewed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who described himself as curious and hopeful on AI. Mayor Mamdani shared that viewing AI as inevitable and beyond all comprehension and scrutiny is exactly what Big Tech is relying on:

There is this desire to speak about it as if it is infallible, as if it cannot be questioned, as if the only people who could regulate it are the ones who are currently developing it … These are the same kinds of arguments we used to hear from Facebook in 2008, that only they could be the ones to regulate themselves. And what it really is is an attempt to escape any kind of accountability at any level, without also jeopardizing the potential valuation from an IPO. And that, I think, is something that is important to remember as we navigate what is an incredibly difficult world.

Other conversations from the night include former FTC Chair Lina Khan, writer and friend of New_ Public Jasmine Sun, as well as the journalists and authors Naomi Klein and Karen Hao.

Internet History

Long before the World Wide Web, bulletin board systems were local digital message boards that allowed neighbors to connect over shared interests and disseminate relevant information. BBSes brought the potential of the internet to the small but growing community of personal computer users through email exchange, file sharing, and online games.

The first BBS, Community Memory, served as a kind of experimental, communal memory bank that was “accessible to anyone in the community.” The tech wasn’t easy to acquire or maintain, and, honestly, that makes what they created even more impressive:

It was run on a donated mainframe, and posts were free to read but twenty-five cents to write. It was also facilitated in real time by an employee who would sit next to the terminal and assist users. And while posts initially followed the norms of the physical bulletin board next to the terminal, it didn’t take long for the posts to venture into poetry, ridesharing, bagel recommendations, and politics.

Today, when it’s harder to stay informed about your neighborhood than about another country, BBSes like Community Memory seem revolutionary despite their technical and geographic limitations. They encourage us to ask what contemporary projects that seek to connect neighbors, like Roundabout, can emulate from these earlier examples.

Digital Delight 🎃🍬

Happy Halloween from us at New_ Public! Here’s a treat (no trick!) from the Web Design Museum, of YouTube circa 2007:

This is your reminder to vote! 🗳️

–Nina Joung