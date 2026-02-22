Welcome to the first ever installment of New_ Public’s new Bulletin Board! We’re still in the process of figuring out exactly what this space should be, and I welcome your feedback and suggestions here or in the comments below.

Ideally these newsletters should be a curated invitation to connection, conversation, and community. Find info about upcoming events, some of the best links we’ve shared online lately, and provocative quotes and questions about the volatile, shifting sands of the social internet. Plus, updates from what we’re working on, and requests for assistance from other readers!

Next time we’ll return to the classic newsletter format, and we’ll send another Bulletin Board in about one month.

– Josh Kramer, Head of Editorial, New_ Public

Announcements and events

If you missed it, we recently announced the start of our Expert-in-Residence program, where we’re bringing in expert practitioners who excel in their field to work with us on a specific project. Our first two XIR are Catherine Tait (former president of CBC/Radio-Canada) and Will Nelligan (social entrepreneur, most recently at the National Trust for Local News)!

If you want a brief primer on Roundabout, our new local community app in closed beta testing, you can watch Roundabout’s Principal Software Engineer, Blaine Cook, present about it at this event hosted by DWeb, starting at 25:15.

This Friday, Feb 27: Join New_ Public Co-Director, Eli Pariser for CreativeMornings. Sign up to watch the livestream, or if you’ll be in NYC, you can grab free tickets to attend in person tomorrow at 11am EST.

March 2: Sign up for FediForum’s virtual session, “Growing the Open Social Web: An Online FediForum Un-Workshop”, hosted by friends of New_ Public Johannes Ernst and Mike Masnick.

March 26-29: We’re thrilled to support the upcoming ATmosphere Conference, in Vancouver, Canada. We’re funding travel stipends specifically for European attendees, so they can join this global conference for those working on ATProto, the technology powering Bluesky. Register to attend.

Links I would Slack you

Some thriving spaces and powerful ideas that give us hope for 2026.

A list of new governance tools for online spaces from our friends at Metagov.

We love to send people to Prosocial Tech Collab, a great community if you want to get more involved in socially-responsible tech and improving digital public spaces.

In case you missed it, Anil Dash reflects on Wikipedia’s “unbelievable collective generosity” upon turning 25.

Designs to know

What’s the research actually say about how to make social media better? From time to time we’ll use this space to showcase interesting digital features and patterns from the Prosocial Design Network, who use our Civic Signals to organize all the interventions they study.

Norms & Rules Setting: PDN recently updated this entry from “Reminder of Norms” to reflect the many different kinds of reminders about rules and norms that platforms use. These can be context specific, like not allowing personal anecdotes in the r/Science subreddit, or apply to the whole platform, like not allowing harassment or bullying on all of Reddit. Some platforms also prompt users with a reminder about how to behave, like being considerate to others.

PDN now breaks down the feature into three categories: “Community Norms & Rules”, “Platform Rules”, and “Civility Prompts”. PDN says that “evidence strongly supports the effectiveness” of the first two, which need to be enforced with penalties like suspensions or bans when not community-driven. “Civility Prompts are more uncertain,” says PDN. “They may help in some contexts but can backfire if users feel lectured or patronized.” Find much more info on PDN’s website.

Something to think on

Friend of New_ Public Jasmine Sun has been on a roll lately with her reporting on AI and San Francisco’s tech culture. Recently she investigated the growing populist backlash against generative AI, and traces it back to a familiar source:

On this issue especially, everyone is acting out of the wounds of social media. AI plugs easily into the snowballing civil society campaigns against smartphones and Facebook. Sure, plenty of people use ChatGPT—but are we any happier in the world they made? I’d reply yes for myself, but many disagree, arguing that sky-high usage stats are not proof enough of benefit. They feel that they were suckered, that social media’s dominance was a mistake, and they are determined not to let Big Tech get away again.

What do you think? If you want to say more than the answers in the poll below, reply in the comments.

New_ public ideas

Our team is always learning. From time to time, we’ll use this space to share some behind the scenes updates or explain our thinking on something we’re building.

Roundabout: When we ask people why they’ve joined a Roundabout Space (we’re currently piloting in five different local communities), “discovering local events & activities” is one of the top reasons (just over 40%). So we’re currently working on further improving the Community Calendar and the experience of discovering local events within Roundabout. Other top reasons for joining fall into buckets that include “building community connection” and “staying informed about local news and updates.”

A connection is made

Occasionally we get requests that might be a great opportunity for someone in our larger community. Let’s see if we can make a connection!

Benjamin Radd teaches law and political science at UCLA, focusing on media and civic literacy. He offers:

I’ve recently built a very simple app that allows educators to create simulations of their own and utilize AI to enhance the experience. I’m looking to partner with organizations that are interested in the media/civic literacy space and want to support digital citizenship. The goal is to teach young people how better to engage one another online and in personal spaces, and minimize the toxic discourse that permeates our civic engagement.

Want to get in touch with Benjamin? Use our contact form and put “For Prof. Radd” at the start of your message. We’ll pass along your messages. Or, if you have a request to share in the next Bulletin Board, also please send that along.

Digital delight

We’ll send you off with something fun and unexpected. After all, there’s so much more to the internet than what you find on the big social platforms.

Prom.dev: This AI tool makes little lightweight widgets, or “drops,” based on text prompts. Whether or not you believe their provocation that “software is the new content,” it’s fun playing around with stuff like this little sequencer or this typing game. This really reminds me of the earliest wave of iPhone apps, or Flash animation games before that. Is this the start of a new wave of creativity, or is this a fun and silly sideshow?

Excited for the days getting longer,

–Josh