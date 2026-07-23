Building Digital Public Parks with Deepti Doshi of New Public

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1911Building Digital Public Parks with Deepti Doshi of New PublicA recording from New_ Public and Life With Machines's live videoNew_ Public, Life With Machines, and Deepti DoshiJul 23, 20261911ShareTranscriptGet more from New_ Public in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew_ PublicSubscribeAuthorsNew_ PublicDeepti DoshiWrites Deepti Doshi SubscribeLife With MachinesWrites Life With Machines SubscribeRecent PostsAfter the Feed AMAMay 28 • New_ Public and Angelica Quickseywho should control social media?Mar 11, 2025 • New_ Public and Elle Griffin