New_ Public is hiring an Entrepreneur in Residence Program Lead

This is no typical Q+A. This is New_ Public Co-Director Deepti Doshi in conversation with Founder in Residence Trei Brundrett, who leads the Roundabout team. In just a year and a half, Roundabout has built an MVP app and they are now piloting in 11 communities with over 25,000 neighbors, making the platform more useful every day and delivering real value and positivity for people’s lives.

Trei’s experience building Roundabout here, within New_ Public, directly inspired our new Entrepreneur in Residence program. Deepti was curious: What can we learn from Trei’s experience as our new EIR program kicks off? Below, Trei and Deepti unpack the unique complexities of building a mission-driven social product, in order to reach as many people as possible.

–Josh Kramer, Head of Editorial, New_ Public

Check out the EIR program

Deepti: Before New_ Public, you had left Vox Media which you had co-founded, and you were working with local, nonprofit newsrooms, and exploring a hunch about local information needs and bringing different kinds of people together. What really led you to want to try this at New_ Public?

Trei: When you’re at that stage of things, you have some hunches, you have some ideas, and it’s kind of lonely, right? You’re trying to talk to some people, you’re trying to bring them the idea and shape it together. And it was all just very rough.

Not only was New_ Public doing all this research on that topic, but also y’all were saying, “We want to build a thing, and we want to be working with somebody who wants to focus on that. Can we help you make that happen?” And that is an incredibly unique proposition. That’s hard to say no to. There’s lots of people with books about startups and all of the things you’re supposed to do, but really what you’re looking for is other people.

What New_ Public was able to bring to this project on a talent level was really exciting. We have a fantastic team, including Blaine Cook, Adit Dhanushkodi, Sam Liebeskind, Kasiana McLenaghan, and many others. They all share this ambition to build consumer products at scale and also hold New_ Public’s values, of building for the public, and trying to build digital public spaces that won’t get enshittified. These things can often be at tension with one another and it’s been awesome to have a place and people to grapple with those tensions together.

Tensions when building with a mission

Deepti: I want to dive deeper there because this tension of building ambitiously for scaled impact and holding our north star of increasing social trust, agency, and belonging is exactly why we built New_ Public. How has this tension shown up in the process of building Roundabout?

Trei: I believe that building successful digital products, really great social technology, is a human project as much as a technical one. We want to move fast, because these problems are huge and urgent. There’s a loneliness epidemic and people don’t trust one another.

But our approach centers community stewards, the leaders who care for and maintain online groups. They are now a huge part of Roundabout, and finding and supporting the people who really excel in this role makes all the difference. So we have to go slowly, steward by steward. And if we were going as fast as possible, trying to drive growth at all costs, we’d never be able to do it this way. Other startups are not thinking that the ultimate goal here is rebuilding social trust and really activating belonging in local communities. That takes time.

It’s been great to be able to grapple with these challenges at New_ Public, where Public Spaces Incubator has been down this road before and we can compare notes. I mean, just take one of the ways we’ve thoughtfully used AI: We saw how PSI incorporated AI-powered pre-moderation, while also being critical of these tools and intentional and thoughtful about how to use them. We were able to borrow and expand on that approach in a local context for Roundabout. We also are listening to our community members who have questions about AI. They want to understand how we’re using it. That’s only possible at an organization like New_ Public — maybe it wouldn’t be impossible to do it on my own but it sure would be lonely.

Entrepreneurs in Residence

Deepti: I’ve heard you say this a couple times, that building a mission-oriented startup is particularly lonely. I have felt this too and it’s why building the EIR program as a cohort experience has been important to us. From your perspective, why do you believe that New_ Public creating this Entrepreneur in Residence program is important right now?

Trei: Right now there are very few people and places to turn to if you’re holding all these tensions we were just talking about. I’m so glad there is now a product-oriented organization focused on building technology while keeping both the mission and the ambition together. In this moment when there’s so much disruption, it’s exciting to be building this new vision of what we want together, and it’s so needed.

There is a huge field of people who care about making the internet better, and from where I sit, it seems to me that New_ Public is more or less right in the middle. When residents come to New_ Public, you’ll be able to connect them with scores of people who have been studying social media, designing healthy tools, and financing new, exciting projects. That’s the way to build an ecosystem and give builders who want to build prosocial products the confidence they can do it successfully. That’s what has happened for me.

Deepti: I totally agree. And look who’s coming already: In this first cohort, Matt Thompson built Headway at The New York Times, and he wants to make it easier for people to connect to events in their communities and build on them. Lucas Brown comes out of government tech and is trying to put open social technology into many more hands. And Cassie Lee has been a researcher at MIT Media Lab, and she wants to help make it easier to move people from online presence to offline gathering. We have been modeling our program after South Park Commons’ focus on -1 to 0 to help prosocial builders find clarity and conviction. What specifically do you think are the most important things this EIR program can offer builders like them?

Trei: This program gives new opportunities to a broader set of folks who want to build social technology and creates a new type of community to work through questions like, “How do we bring these ideas to life? I have a great idea, but how do I get in to reach people in their everyday lives? Where are we going to be in a year, five years, 10 years?”

This is cool for people like me, who have done this before, but I’m really excited for all of the people who haven’t had this opportunity before and have domain expertise in serving communities.

When people have ideas, they want the room to explore. They want to be able to jam with people, collaborate with people, to have the time and the space to figure it out. So far, y’all have been bringing in inspiring, accomplished builders for different workshops. Folks like Paul Ford, Rudy Fraser, and Tessa Brown. When you’re in a startup journey, you have these kinds of moments where you have a conversation with somebody and all the points of light in the sky suddenly all get connected into a constellation.

A lot of people need and want to be somewhere that is designed to help you get something off the ground: explore it fully, get a MVP out in the world. A place that wants you to be creative and embrace new tools and live with these tensions. And so making that easier is really critical.

You can also aim the New_ Public research machine at what these residents actually need. This will become more clear over time, but if they need stronger user acquisition strategies — what’s the best way for a mission-aligned tech org to do that? New_ Public can explore that, just like you have before, most recently with agentic interfaces.

Finally, these builders are going to need money. If New_ Public can build more infrastructure to fund the development of prosocial technology, that would be huge.

The role of patient capital

Deepti: Along those lines, it’s been important to me that we use philanthropic capital as patient capital to help entrepreneurs like you have the space to really treat building social technology as a messy human project, not just a technical one to optimize engagement. How has that played out for you?

Trei: I have felt that patience, and I think it’s all about having the freedom to fail over and over at the very beginning. You have a hypothesis, you test it, you learn, you iterate. In the early stages, you need more time and more space to be able to do that.

I’m really appreciative that there are folks in the philanthropic world who are willing to do things differently and be in this iterative cycle with us, and learn from what we’re doing. We wouldn’t be where we are without them being flexible and brave enough to do that. New_ Public has given us the ability to focus on the products and the ideas, never having to worry about giving up the mission to meet the needs of funders. They’ve brought us into community with funders who help ground us in theories of change that move us forward, and I don’t know where else that exists.

Deepti: We are now actively working to create an impact-oriented fund to support prosocial builders. What do you think that first round of follow-on capital should look and feel like?

Trei: That’s awesome. I think this is an opportunity to really cultivate a very different type of ecosystem for these entrepreneurs to get ideas off the ground early on. That’s really powerful because unlike in the worlds of venture funding or angel investors, it’s less of a big bet where they need a big return on their investment.

One thing that’s great about it is that you have much more of an opportunity to share what you’re building with a larger field. We can learn together. In a traditional funding environment, all these startups are often “stealth.” They don’t even have a name. They’re not talking about what they’re doing. We get to be part of this larger community.

Roundabout’s evolution

Deepti: We are so proud of what you and the team have built with Roundabout. Can you share where we are today and what’s happening next?

Trei: So, Roundabout is now in 11 communities — we’re live in six pilot communities and another five communities in Chicago, through chicago.com, this partnership with Chicago Public Media.

But I think what’s been most exciting is seeing Roundabout have real impact in people’s lives and in their communities. I mean, there’s nothing better than that, whether that’s small things somebody asks for, like a volunteer opportunity, or when the community comes together and shares ideas. It’s just a rush to see what you build being helpful and meaningful in people’s lives in a really tangible way. The community is connecting with each other in a new way, and they feel some new optimism. They go offline and do something locally and feel better connected to their neighbors.

We’re excited to continue to improve the web app and we’re working hard on an native app that makes it easier to be a useful part of people’s daily lives in their communities. We have a lot of work to do iterating and improving some of the existing, core features. We’re designing with the stewards and community members so Roundabout works exactly as intended, for everyone.

And, we’re always recruiting more stewards and looking forward to bringing Roundabout to more towns and neighborhoods. We’re excited to reach more of Chicago. Readers who are excited about bringing Roundabout to where they live, or who might want to become a paid, trained community steward, should go to JoinRoundabout.com.

Check out the EIR program

Thanks Deepti and Trei!

Stocking up on cranberries, etc.,

–Josh